Something note-worthy

Attend

This weekend, catch an exciting gig of jugalbandis and fusion music featuring maestros and young talent titled Sa Re Ga Ma. The performers include drummer Ranjit Barot, sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee, bassist Mohini Dey, flautist Rasika Shekar, guitarist Rhythm Shaw and percussionist Shikhar Naad Qureshi with playback singer Gayatri Asokan.

On November 24, 6.30 pm

At Shanmukhananda Hall, Harbanslal Marg, Sion East.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards

