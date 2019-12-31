Something sketchy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The unfortunate state of the country today begs people to argue not what we should be building, but if existing structures have a right to, well, exist. These arguments have lead architects to think deeply about their fraternity and purpose, at large. Count in the team of architects, writers and urban designers at the Nashik-based Leewardists, a platform for spreading awareness about architecture and urban design to common people via comics. The announcement of the redevelopment of Delhi's Central Vista has worried them.

Planned by Edwin Lutyen and Herbert Baker and built between 1914 and 1931, the area spanning four sq km alongside Rajpath houses government structures like Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Krishi Bhavan. These could be razed down for an integrated secretariat to accommodate 70,000 employees of the central government. The contract for the redevelopment project has been awarded to Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design, Planning And Management Private Limited. "Do we really need this right now when there are pressing issues like climate change? Then, is this a sustainable way of pulling off such a project? We understand the need for more space but this could increase the carbon footprint," says Shreya Khandekar of Leewardists.

So, a week ago, the four-member team comprising founder Anuj Kale along with Anjali Sarmah, Aaprampal Singh and Khandekar decided to do what they do best: create a comic around it. With over 17,000 likes on Instagram, they infused statistics from Lokpath India with humour. It showcases how politicians mask their vested interests while communicating to the public. "We didn't want to target any particular person or government," Khandekar maintains.



Shreya Khandekar, Anjali Sarmah

The team took two weeks to create the comic. "We had to first make a script, refine it and fictionalise it, too. So, you have the character of an evil politician who doesn't have all the knowledge because their speeches have also been written by someone else," she shares. Leewardists are currently working on a comic to spread the message that everybody is a designer, regardless of a degree. They're also working towards creating material for climate change, and hope to develop shorter comics around the Central Vista plan. "People may only equate heritage with the Taj Mahal but as architects, we are stakeholders in these decisions. We must come together to raise awareness."



Anuj Kale and Aaprampal Singh

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates