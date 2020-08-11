Something's brewing

The wonderful thing about beer is how versatile the beverage is. Rum is usually just dark or white. Vodka might have different infusions, but the essential spirit remains the same. Conversations on whiskey revolve mostly around single malts. But when it comes to beer, you have ales, lagers, stouts, pilsners, meads, ciders and more. Nevil Timbadia, Saumya Khona and Bhakti Mehta — the trio behind the city's annual Tapped craft beer festival — kept that in mind for Tapped Light, their new venture that launches tomorrow.

The idea is for people to sign up for a subscription that gets them a curated beer box depending on the amount that's been paid. There are two models. One is termed the Curious Case, and involves a selection of 12 or 24 types of bottled brews that have been hand-picked by experts. The other is called Swingin Growler, where you get to consume four or eight litres of freshly-made draught beer in the comfort of your home.



(From left) Bhakti Mehta, Saumya Khona and Nevil Timbadia

Some of the local and international brands on offer include Leffe, Brewdog, Great State Aleworks, Moonshine Meadery and Yavasura. Mehta tells us that she hopes that tasting various kinds of brews will open up the consumer's palate. She says, "When you're ordering beer by yourself, there's always a chance that you will go for the same type of beer or brand. But we want to encourage the idea that there's so much more for you to try, and there might actually be many different styles that you like."

Mehta adds that there won't be any repeats of brands across months, and people have the option of giving feedback on what their favourites were. She tells us, "So, eventually, we will be able to understand that a particular customer prefers a certain type of beer, and after gauging their choices, we will come up with more personalised boxes depending on what they like." That apart, people can also find out interesting trivia on the website and shop for beer-related merchandise, which makes it a complete package overall.

Log on to tappedflight.com

Cost Rs 2,750 (Curious Case for 12 bottles) and Rs 2,700 (Swinging Growler for 4 litres)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news