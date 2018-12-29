Something's different again with Vaani Kapoor's face, again!

bollywood

Every time we spot Vaani Kapoor, there's something different about her. She was recently papped at Manish Malhotra's home. Her lips appeared bigger and fuller. A while back, the Befikre (2016) actor was spotted exiting a clinic covering her lips. Is it the result of some handiwork or a new makeup technique?

Vaani Kapoor will romance Hrithik in the Yash Raj Films' (YRF) project. "I can't share much about my role. But it is very new, challenging and exciting for me," Vaani told IANS. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand's untitled project will release on October 2, 2019. The film went on the floors this month, and the shooting is expected to wrap up by the end of February 2019.

Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film -- which the makers claim will be a 'slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle'. Vaani, who has featured in films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, has also been zeroed in on to essay the love interest of Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. She will play the character of the 'most desirable and sought-after travelling performer from the heartland of India'.

"Shamshera is after the Hrithik-Tiger project. So, there is still time to it," said the actress, who got associated with DLF Mall of India for Wedding Special earlier this month.

