Sometimes all you need is that one person: Shikhar Dhawan posts heartwarming photo with wife Aesha

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a picture with wife Aesha Dhawan along with a heartwarming note saying 'sometimes all you need is that one person. In the photograph shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen looking at the camera as they share a smile while they pose together.

The Dhawan family has been sharing adorable pictures and videos as they spend their quality time together amid the nationwide lockdown.

Last week, Dhawan shared a series of videos on his Instagram story, where the left-handed batsman was seen playing the flute and honing his musical skills while standing in his room.

Dhawan last played an ODI match for India in January this year. After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

Dhawan would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

