Sometimes old is not really gold

sunday-mid-day

The game is a typical hack-and-slash with a few puzzles thrown in and this in itself has not aged well

Onimusha: Warlords

Onimusha Warlords is a remastered game from 2001 where you fight demons in the setting of feudal Japan. While it did well during its time, Onimusha Warlords is truly a relic of the past and even remastered, it is frustrating to play thanks to the fixed camera angles. We would also stick to the Japanese audio over the English dub.

You play Samanosuke Akechi, a samurai warrior who has to save a princess from demons. For the task, he is given a gauntlet that can absorb the souls of demons he kills. The game is a typical hack-and-slash with a few puzzles thrown in and this in itself has not aged well.

Even the static flat background mixed with the 3D foreground is confusing at times. There are other games remastered from the same period that have managed to remain fun and relevant even today. In our opinion, the only reason you would play this game right now is if you loved the original and just need to play the game with better textures on a newer platform.

Onimusha: Warlords

Rating: 1.5/5, Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom, Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: PC: Rs 1,499; PS4/XBO: Rs 1,660

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates