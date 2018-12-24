Somi Khan: I don't mind being called Romil Chaudhary's sister

television

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, recently evicted Bigg Boss 12 contestant, Somi Khan has spoken about her equation with everyone in the house and has also clarified her equation with Romil Chaudhary

This week saw the elimination of one of the strongest contenders, Somi Khan. While the contestant has no regrets or qualms on her getting evicted, she cherishes her journey inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Somi Khan has spoken about her equation with everyone in the house, and has also clarified her equation with Romil Chaudhary.

Did your eviction come as a surprise to you?

Yes! I did not expect to get evicted after reaching so close to winning the game, nobody wants to. However long my journey was in the house, it was beautiful.

What went wrong that you think led to your eviction?

I don't think anything went wrong. All the contestants in the house are playing really diligently. We all have been through this journey together, and anyone could get evicted. It becomes unpredictable after a certain time.

Who would you miss the most from the house?

All my friends-Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Karanvir Bohra. I have developed a very special bond with him over the time.

A lot has been spoken about your equation with Romil. What do you have to say about it, because you were even asked to justify your relationship with him?

It was definitely shocking for me to receive this feedback, that this is how everyone's thinking about Romil and my friendship, and are questioning if there's something more to it. I don't believe in justifying my relationships. When our families came inside the house, I got a whisk of what's happening outside. I don't think I owe any explanation for this friendship. But in front of our respective families, it became important to clarify what our relationship is for their satisfaction.

Romil's wife also addressed you as his sister?

I did not mind because my relationship with him is pure and pious. If they call me his sister, I will respect that. I am like his sister and I never let these things bother me.

Who do you think has the potential to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 12?

Everybody inside the house has the potential to win this game. Deepak's performance has been consistent and he has managed to maintain his relationships, keep up the entertainment quotient in the house. I think he has been playing with all his heart, and I would love to see him win.

When you entered the show as a jodi with your sister Saba Khan. Did you think that you would reach so far?

I had actually thought that I will win and come. I'm sure that when we entered the show, we entered with a mission of winning this game. My journey in this house was amazing.

There were a few allegations put on you that you do not participate actively in the tasks allotted?

I don't believe so. This house is such that people just want a chance or two to pull you out. In the tasks, where you have to literally push and pull people to win the task, I stay away from it because it might hurt anyone. I gave my 100 per cent to tasks which did not involve violence.

