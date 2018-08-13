Search

Somnath Chatterjee an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians: LK Advani

Aug 13, 2018, 16:41 IST | PTI

Chatterjee was a distinguished and outstanding parliamentarian and had a forceful presence in the House

Somnath Chatterjee an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians: LK Advani
LK Advani

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Monday condoled the death of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, saying he was an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians.

Chatterjee was a distinguished and outstanding parliamentarian and had a forceful presence in the House. He strongly advocated for the independence of the Lok Sabha speaker's chair, Advani said in a statement.

"He was a man of committed ideals and was an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians," the BJP leader added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

l k advaninational news

Fortune-teller donkey Pannalal becomes talk of the town!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK