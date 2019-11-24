Son kills mother, injures sister for serving late dinner

In a shocking incident, a son was prompted to kill his mother and injure his sister over a petty reason of serving dinner late.

The police have identified the deceased mother as Lilabai Shyamrao Chavan (52) while sister Priya Ravindra Bhosale (24) is undergoing treatment in Lifeline hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In this regard, the Lonikhand police which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune rural police registered the case under the relevant section of Indian Penal code comprising of murder and attempt to murder against Ganesh (35), a resident of Tara Taran society in Ganesh Nagar in Wagholi.

According to the police, "The incident took place on Saturday night between 8 pm to 9 pm. It seems Ganesh was hungry and returned from work. He argued with his mother over serving meal late on which both got into a heated argument and in anger, he chopped his mother with a kitchen knife and when his sister came to rescue her mother, he stabbed her too."

