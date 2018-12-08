Son of Dhule farmer now threatens suicide

national

Representational picture

The son of a Dhule farmer who died after consuming poison at Mantralaya seeking compensation for his land, warned on Friday that he too would commit suicide if three ministers who 'broke' their promise to the family of ensuring justice to them did not quit.

On January 22, Dharma Patil, 84, consumed poison in Mantralaya, demanding adequate compensation for his land which had been acquired by the government for a solar power project. Patil's son Narendra said on Friday that he has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 6 and asked him to sack three of his ministers if they themselves did not quit.

If they did not step down, the CM himself should resign, Narendra said, warning that he would jump off a mobile tower. Ministers Girish Mahajan and Jaykumar Rawal had assured that action would be taken against those found guilty, Narendra said in his letter. Chandrashekhar Bavankule, another minister, too had given an assurance in writing, and yet no justice was done to the family, he alleged.

