Son rapes 45-year-old mother when she was asleep

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old son at their residence in Surani village in Barwani district, the police said Tuesday. The accused has been arrested. The incident occurred Sunday (September 2) night when the woman was asleep in her house in the village, over 100 kms from here, while her differently-abled husband was away, a police official said.

"The accused, who lives with his parents along with his three children, tried to force himself on his mother and when she resisted he put a sickle to her neck and raped her," said Sendhwa (Rural) police station in-charge Dinesh Chouhan.

The accused has been living with his parents since his wife left him two years ago, he said. Chouhan said the seven-year-old son of the accused watched the incident but kept mum out of fear.

The woman somehow managed to free herself from the clutches of her son and ran to a nearby farmland along with her three grand-children, Chouhan said.

She narrated her ordeal to her relatives on Monday (September 3) morning who in turned approached the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

