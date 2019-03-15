Son tweets about dad's sad face and empty doughnut shop. Twitter does this!

international

The story began when Billy By saw his dad upset with no donut sold at his new sho. Within a few hours, the tweet went viral and in no time Twitterarti managed to bring a smile on Billy's dad's face

Billy's dad was sade over the sorry state of his donut shop as there were no customers coming in to buy the treats. Pic/Twitter Billys Donuts

The Internet at times can be a mean place but every now and then it does throw up heart-warming stories that will melt your heart. We all do not know the power of what one tweet can do. One tweet is all it took to bring a smile on a sad dad's face. Wondering what we are talking about.

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 9, 2019

On March 10, 2019, a concerned son took to social networking site Twitter to share the sorry state of his dad's donut shop. Twitter user Billy's Donut shared a post on Twitter with a few photos that showed Billy's dad being upset over the doughnuts not being sold and no customers walking in to buy his goodies. Billy wrote: My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new doughnut shop.



What transpired next was a heartwarming story where netizens and twitterati came together to make sure that Billy's dad has the last smile at the end of the day.



A screengrab of Billy's twitter post. Pic/Twitter Billy's Donut

The heartwarming post by Billy about his dad left Twitterati teary-eyed and since then, netizens took it upon them to make sure that Billy's dad had a smile on his face. Twitterati went viral with this in no time. Billy's tweet has got nearly 340 thousand re-tweets and still counting. The post has more than 760 thousand likes and still counting.

You donut want to miss out on Billy's and neither do we! We'll be there tomorrow morning #LoveTwitter https://t.co/NpTAXW4R53 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 10, 2019

American YouTube personality, filmmaker, vlogger Casey Neistat was amongst the ones who took to Twitter to help Billy and his dad. Soon after Casey shared the post, Twitter's official handle wasn't far behind to come forward and support Billy to make his dad smile. Twitter wrote: You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! And they even promised to be at Billy's Donut the next day.

Address:

7022 Hwy 6 suite 800 Missouri City, Texas

Mon-Fri, 5am-12pm.

Sat-Sun, 5am-1pm — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 10, 2019

Taking a clue that his tweet had blown out of proportion and was going viral, Billy grabbed the opportunity and attached his dad's store's address in a follow-up post. He also revealed the store timings for people to fetch donuts and baked goodies that Billy's Donuts had to offer.

Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 10, 2019

What transpired in the next few hours brought a huge smile on Billy's dad's face as an overwhelming number of people showed up at theirBilly's Donut to show their support and buy the goodies and treats. Within a matter of hours, 'Billy's Donuts' was sold out. Once the goodies were sold out, Billy once again took to Twitter to express his gratitude

Billy shared another post, this time on Instagram, where his dad wasn't sad anymore. It wasn't only the Twitter community but even the Instagram community came forward and helped. Instagram was filled with thousands of messages for Billy's dad.

Here's how Instagram community posted heartwarming messages to Billy and his dad:

Some Insta comments read: "I literally came to this account JUST to see where this was and if I could go buy some donuts to cheer your dad up lol. I'm glad he's feeling better." While others wished good luck and promised to drop in when they are in America the next time.

Now, this really made our day. What about you?

