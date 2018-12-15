Sona Mohapatra demands Kailash Kher's removal from Delhi Government's Mayur Utsav

bollywood

Sona Mohapatra says she is shocked to learn that Kailash Kher has been asked to headline a performance at the Delhi Government's Mayur Utsav that begins today

Kailash Kher and Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra, who had accused Kailash Kher of inappropriate behaviour, has demanded his withdrawal from Delhi government's Mayur Utsav. Mohapatra penned a petition titled #WhyKailashKher, to garner support.

"I am shocked to learn that Kailash Kher has been asked to headline a performance at the Delhi Government's Mayur Utsav that begins today," she wrote. Mohapatra also urged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Kher's participation, and extend his support to the #MeToo movement.

