Sona Mohapatra has a special invitation for Katy Perry and Dua Lipa!

Singer, Sona Mohapatra who is creating waves with her concerts & recent Docu - drama Shut Up Sona has a special invite. Singers Katy Perry & Dua Lipa who are in the country will be astounded by this. Sona who is all set to perform at one of Asia's biggest & oldest cultural congregation, the Cuttack BaliJatra wants Perry & Lipa to attend it & explore the artistic roots & culture of India.

The singer posted on Twitter: "Dear @katyperry & @DUALIPA , Would you not have liked to hang out, speak music & learn a bit more about our glorious musical traditions with the real Rockstars & Music Makers of India? Maybe you'd like to attend this centuries-old celebration I'm playing for?"

It would be interesting to see all 3 of them jam together on one stage. We are hoping to see them perform very soon.

