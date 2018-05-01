Sona Mohapatra receives threat on latest song, reaches out to Mumbai Police

Sona, who has been vocal on various social issues and controversies and attacked Salman Khan after his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, took to Twitter to draw the Mumbai Police's attention to the email from the Madariya Sufi Foundation

Sona Mohapatra

Outspoken singer Sona Mohapatra reached out to Mumbai police following a "threatening email" from a Sufi foundation over her latest single "Tori Surat", a rendition of Ameer Khusrau's famous Sufi song.

Sona, who has been vocal on various social issues and controversies and attacked Salman Khan after his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case, took to Twitter to draw the Mumbai Police's attention to the email from the Madariya Sufi Foundation.

"Respected @CPMumbaiPolice, I have been sent a threatening email notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation demanding that I take down a music video that has been passed by the censor board of India and I would like to forward the same to your official email id along with my response," she said on Twitter yesterday.

She added that the foundation claimed her video was vulgar and would "flare communal tensions".

Respected @CPMumbaiPolice , I have been sent a threatening email notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation demanding that I take down a music video that has been passed by the censor board of India & I would like to forward the same to your official email id along with my response — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The singer also claimed that the police had not taken any action when she reached out to them to complain about death and rape threats she received on social media for her comments on Salman.

"The last time I shared my phone number with the @MumbaiPolice was when I was getting rape, mutilation, death & acid attack threats during the Salman controversy. I am sorry to say that no real help or remedy came my way sir, @CPMumbaiPolice. Thankful I am safe despite the same," she wrote.

The last time I shared my phone number with the @MumbaiPolice was when I was getting rape, mutilation, death & acid attack threats during the Salman controversy. I am sorry to say that no real help or remedy came my way sir, @CPMumbaiPolice . Thankful I am safe despite the same. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The police responded to Sona's tweets asking her to "lodge a complaint at the nearest police station". "Headed to the police station in my neighbourhood to sort out this matter. Thank you @MumbaiPolice for calling me and giving direction," she replied.

After Salman's conviction, Sona had asked on Twitter whether his "daddy" would apologise on his behalf and what the "suck ups" in the industry would do. "When's bail? When's the next blockbuster release? Dabangg 'concert' tour dates? Bigg Boss Charity drives," she had tweeted.The singer was relentlessly trolled after the tweet.

Also Read: Javed Akhtar Condemns Sufi Group For Threatening Sona Mohapatra

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.