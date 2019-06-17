Sona Mohapatra takes on Salman Khan; calls him 'paper tiger'
Earlier, Sona Mohapatra had called out Salman for his 'toxic masculinity' after his comments on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat
Sona Mohapatra has yet again taken on Salman Khan. She has called him a 'paper tiger'. The singer shared a box office report of the actor's recent release, Bharat, and questioned netizens.
"What do you call filmi superstars that don't even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions and posturing? (sic)." She answered, "Paper tigers. Stop worshipping these paper tigers, dear India. Let's find and be more worthy 'heroes' (sic)."
Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing?— SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 15, 2019
A. Paper Tigers
(P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’) https://t.co/VkZKUvKj93
Earlier, she had called out the star for his 'toxic masculinity' after his comments on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. Mohapatra has taken a dig at Khan on several occasions but he prefers to stay mum.
The last time Sona had taken a dig at Salman Khan was when the actor's tweet about Bharat had shown up on her timeline. She posted a screenshot and wrote, "Dear Twitter, I don't follow this person and would request you to spruce up your algorithm to not put his advertised tweets on my timeline (sic)."
Sona is known to speak her mind. Enraged fans of the star, however, had replied to Sona, telling her that she was an 'attention seeker'. Others said that she could take recourse to 'the block button' and telling Twitter 'to spruce up your algorithm' was a tedious task. Sona, who had called out Anu Malik and Kailash Kher in the wake of the #MeToo movement remained unfazed by the jibes of Bhai's fans.
