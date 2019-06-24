Search

Sona Mohapatra takes on Shahid Kapoor for his role in Kabir Singh

Updated: Jun 24, 2019, 16:01 IST | The Hitlist Team

Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition (sic)"

Shahid Kapoor and Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra has criticised Shahid Kapoor for taking on the role of a 'misogynistic man' in his latest release, Kabir Singh. The singer tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition (sic)."

She also took on the National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma for noticing his intense acting but not "the deeply patriarchal narrative (sic)."

In related news, Sona had recently spoken about Salman Khan and his film Bharat, calling the actor a 'paper tiger'. "What do you call filmi superstars that don't even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions and posturing? (sic)." She answered, "Paper tigers. Stop worshipping these paper tigers, dear India. Let's find and be more worthy 'heroes' (sic)," she had tweeted.

