Sona Mohapatra takes on Shahid Kapoor for his role in Kabir Singh
Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition (sic)"
Sona Mohapatra has criticised Shahid Kapoor for taking on the role of a 'misogynistic man' in his latest release, Kabir Singh. The singer tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition (sic)."
She also took on the National Commission for Women chairperson, Rekha Sharma for noticing his intense acting but not "the deeply patriarchal narrative (sic)."
& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics 'aside'? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF— SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019
In related news, Sona had recently spoken about Salman Khan and his film Bharat, calling the actor a 'paper tiger'. "What do you call filmi superstars that don't even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions and posturing? (sic)." She answered, "Paper tigers. Stop worshipping these paper tigers, dear India. Let's find and be more worthy 'heroes' (sic)," she had tweeted.
Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing?— SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 15, 2019
A. Paper Tigers
(P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’) https://t.co/VkZKUvKj93
