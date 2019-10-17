Sona Mohapatra's documentary ready to air

Singer Sona Mohapatra has turned producer for a documentary film that traces her journey as a rock star and her music of protest. Talking about the film, Shut Up Sona, the singer says, "This is an incendiary film which takes on the structural misogyny of the industry and society I belong to. To start the journey at home, Mumbai, India where I seek relevance and impact as an artiste, was a considered choice. I am over the moon for the world premiere on October 21."

Directed by Deepti Gupta, Shut Up Sona is a 90-minute film that points a finger at today's India, and how it is at stark contrast with its modern Indian woman. The film showcases her journey, including her involvement in the #MeToo movement, which saw her lash out at Kailash Kher and Anu Malik, alleging sexual harassment.

