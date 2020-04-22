Sona Mohaptra's ode to guitarists

The latest artiste to join the bandwagon in employing music to entertain home-bound citizens is Sona Mohapatra, who will rope in her favourite guitarists from across the globe for a new series.

Guitarwaale Gaane with Sona, which kicked-off last week, has the actor put her vocal chords to work against the background score of guitars strummed by artistes from Spain and Portugal, among other countries.

The singer says, "Sanjoy Das, who has played in my band for 11 years and features prominently in almost 80 songs of mine, will kick-start this series. The first song is a tribute to RD Burman. His song, Bolo bolo was on my mind when I made Bolo na, my first guitar piece, in 2006. Sanjoy plays all genres with aplomb; we will explore different facets of his style. He will also play a raga called Yaman Kalyan, which will be blended with my song Abhi nahin ana."

The bi-weekly series will have her perform qawali-flamenco with a Spanish artiste.

