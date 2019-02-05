Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma share the difference between 'asli-nakli' sona

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma, who is currently busy shooting together, shared a meme influenced picture on social media

Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma

While Varun Sharma is known for his comic timings, Sonakshi Sinha and her lively personality are no less than a livewire. The duo, together, leave no stone unturned to take the world by storm with their banter.

As Varun Sharma celebrated his birthday yesterday with Sonakshi Sinha on the set of their untitled film, which is currently being shot in Punjab, the Fukrey actor also shared one hilarious post on social media. Take a look!

Unit hands had a three-day celebration for Varun's big day. Hope they managed to shoot as well amidst the merrymaking.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar are shooting in Punjab for a slice-of-life entertainer. The shooting began on January 25. Directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta, the film has been written by Gautam Mehra.

Based in Hoshiarpur, Sonakshi plays a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

