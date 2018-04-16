Sonakshi Sinha at Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai's baby shower

Sonakshi Sinha and other Bollywood celebs attend director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai's baby shower

The Dhawans are all set to welcome a new addition to the family. Director Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi Desai is preggers. A baby shower was held recently, which was attended by Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Grandparents-to-be David and Lali Dhawan and uncle-to-be Varun Dhawan have already begun the countdown.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has been roped in for a dance number in Remo D'souza's Race 3. Though she is not a part of the cast, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the opening credits of Salman Khan's next, Race 3. Sona has been roped in for a dance number in Remo D'souza's action thriller. Saqib Saleem also features in the song, but is not romancing her. Sonakshi Sinha's too busy making her moves on the dance floor.

