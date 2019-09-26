Sonakshi Sinha enjoys a luxurious vacation in Maldives; see photos

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram posts will definitely lighten up your mood. From sharing positivity through her workout videos and to her exotic holiday pictures, you'll find everything there. The actress was on a vacation at the Maldives and has treated her followers with some scenic photographs.

Like everyone, Sonakshi Sinha, too, doesn't like saying goodbyes to her vacation. Everyone enjoys a short break from their hectic schedules and wish it continues forever. The Dabangg girl also had her moment when she ended her vacation. Sonakshi shared a photo and wrote alongside that saying goodbye to the Maldives breaks her heart a little. She wrote: "Saying goodbye to Maldives always breaks my heart a little... this time a little more thanks to the amazing love and hospitality by @jumeirahvittaveli! Until we meet again [sic]"

The actress shared many photos and videos from her trip. Her first picture from the vacation said that she was waiting to get soaked under the Maldivian sun but the rains had some other plans in store for her. "Should've been under the Maldivian sun, but we got some rain instead!! No problem because @jumeirahvittaveli makes the waiting inside worth it too!! Love being back in my favorite place in the whole wide world!!! [sic]"

Sonakshi, who was getting trolled for not knowing the answer to a mythological question on a quiz show has turned off the comments' section on Instagram. The Akira actress has shared some more scenic photos from the location that proved she is in love with the place where she was stationed at.

The 32-year-old actress also boasted about getting an opportunity to have a "floating breakfast."

The next post by AsliSona will definitely blow your minds. The picture looks straight out of a fairytale or the cover of a novel. She looks like a free-spirited girl who is all set to fly high.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn.

