Sonakshi Sinha finds her director in Gold maker Reema Kagti?

Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut has become the subject of much speculation, with reports suggesting that she has greenlit a script. Now, it has been learnt that the web offering will be helmed by Reema Kagti. The director has been enjoying a good run — after her 2018 offering Gold hit the bull's eye, Kagti followed it up by collaborating with Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy (2019) and Made in Heaven. Now, the writer-director has trained her focus on the Amazon Prime offering.

"The miniseries, titled Fallen, is expected to go on floors by mid-February and will be shot in Mumbai. The show belongs to the thriller genre, with Sonakshi's character driving the narrative. The show also features Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma," says a source. Rubbishing rumours that the story is based on a psychopath, the source adds, "It is a fictional story based on true events. Reema has dedicated over six months to research, and the show's pre-production has been on since December."



Reema Kagti

mid-day reached out to Sinha, who remained unavailable for comment.

