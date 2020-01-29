Sonakshi Sinha finds her director in Gold maker Reema Kagti?
Sources say Reema Kagti to helm Sonakshi Sinha's maiden web outing.
Sonakshi Sinha's digital debut has become the subject of much speculation, with reports suggesting that she has greenlit a script. Now, it has been learnt that the web offering will be helmed by Reema Kagti. The director has been enjoying a good run — after her 2018 offering Gold hit the bull's eye, Kagti followed it up by collaborating with Zoya Akhtar on Gully Boy (2019) and Made in Heaven. Now, the writer-director has trained her focus on the Amazon Prime offering.
"The miniseries, titled Fallen, is expected to go on floors by mid-February and will be shot in Mumbai. The show belongs to the thriller genre, with Sonakshi's character driving the narrative. The show also features Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma," says a source. Rubbishing rumours that the story is based on a psychopath, the source adds, "It is a fictional story based on true events. Reema has dedicated over six months to research, and the show's pre-production has been on since December."
Reema Kagti
mid-day reached out to Sinha, who remained unavailable for comment.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe