Sonakshi Sinha, Hema Malini, Lata Mangeshkar extend Doctor's Day wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to thank the selfless service of doctors, as the country is observing National Doctor's Day. Actor Sonakshi Sinha extended her gratitude to the doctors through a video of herself where she is seen delivering a monologue dedicated to doctors.

"We stay at home to keep the virus at bay. Be a corona warrior, stay home stay safe they say. But take out a minute for those who take the Covid head-on, treat those infected sometimes without safety kits," she said.

"Sometimes knowing they might not be able to receive the same kind of care that they give. Doctors power through and soldier on. They battle as many of their own are gone. They are our TRUE heroes. The reason why gift of life we own," Sinha added.

She ended the monologue by thanking doctors and urging everyone to do the same wholeheartedly.

"So, today on doctor's day let's wholeheartedly thank our true warriors, for they are the reason why there's always hope and we can cast away our fears. Happy Doctor's Day," she said.

Veteran actor Hema Malini, on the other hand, took to Twitter to extend Doctor's Day wishes to all.

This portrait is made with the pics of all the doctors and nurses who passed away in this pandemic.

ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼Enlarge and see.



It's very difficult to be a doctor , very easy to criticize.

Happy doctors day to all who are still working day & night to serve usðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/KS7Alx5wyv — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 1, 2020

"Today is National Doctors Day - a day to thank all the doctors who are doing so much for us even risking their lives to attend to us. A big Thank you to all the doctors on their special dayFolded hands," she tweeted.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter to extend gratitude to the doctors, as she wrote, "Be it day or night..sunshine or rain..And specially in such unsettling times, the doctors have risen above all this and kept us safe and healthy."

Namaskaar,

Be it day or night..sunshine or rain..And specially in such unsettling times, the doctors have risen above all this and kept us safe and healthy.

My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors.

Happy Doctors Day ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 1, 2020

"My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors. Happy Doctors Day," she added.

Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hard work of doctors in the country.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever