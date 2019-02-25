Sonakshi Sinha hits back amidst Delhi gig row

bollywood

The statement read, "As was agreed, the organiser didn't send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the morning after the event," it further read

Following a case being filed against actor Sonakshi Sinha for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting a Rs 37 lakh payment, Sinha's management agency released an official statement saying that despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make payments to her before the event as contracted.

The statement read, "As was agreed, the organiser didn't send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the morning after the event," it further read.

The case was registered against the actress and the others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust, police said. In a complaint on November 24 last year, an event organiser, Pramod Sharma, had alleged that he paid Rs 24 lakh to a company to invite Sinha for a prize distribution function in Delhi and that the actress had confirmed her presence, but did not turn up, the officials said.

The complainant, a resident of Shivpuri in Moradabad, said in total, he paid Rs 37 lakh, which included transferring a huge amount to Sinha, according to police. "The investigating officer in the case had served a notice to Sinha and the four others, but after not getting a response an FIR was registered on Friday," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, Ravindra Gaud, said. He said among the four others are Mumbai residents Abhishek, Malvika Dhumil and Edgar.

The case has been registered at the Katghar police station. Station House Officer, Katghar, Ajeet Singh said the case was registered under section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation in the case has started, he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever