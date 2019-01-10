Sonakshi Sinha: I am proud to be a part of Kalank

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming multi-starrer Kalank and says she is very proud to be a part of it

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming multi-starrer "Kalank" and says she is very proud to be a part of it. "Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! Its a wrap for me on 'Kalank'... a project I am proud to be a part of! Cant wait for you all to see it. On top of the world," Sonakshi said on Instagram.

Kalank also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19. The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

