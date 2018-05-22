Sonakshi Sinha: I work towards challenging my body with everything I do

Though Sonakshi Sinha's busy with Aanand L Rai's production Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Abhishek Varman's Kalank, there is not a day the Dabangg girl skips the gym



Yesterday, Sonakshi Sinha gave us some serious fitness goals. The actor shared a picture on Instagram, which showcased her ripped frame and washboard abs. She captioned her image saying, "If I can do it, you can too. Covering my ears so I can't hear any of your excuses. You want it, go get it. #mondaymotivation photo by @prasadnaaik, styled by @mohitrai, makeup @vardannayak, hair @themadhurinakhale."

Sonakshi Sinha also tells hitlist, "My goal is to push my limits to be the best version of myself. I've never been like this before. Now that I'm here, I want to get better and better. I work towards challenging my body with everything I do — from my diet to exercise routine. At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts."

Made under the banner Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi will also feature Abhay Deol and Jimmy Shergill and is set to release on August 24. Kalank, which will hit screens on April 19, 2019, will be jointly produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

