Sonakshi Sinha introduces 'Munna Badnam Hua' challenge on Instagram

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Promoting her upcoming action film 'Dabangg 3' actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday posted a video of her dancing on the party track 'Munna Badnaam Hua' and introduced the 'Munna Badnaam' challenge.

The Dabangg actor uploaded the video on Instagram and further nominated actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Kartik Aaryan and Aayush Sharma.

The actor was seen acing the signature step of the track with the waist belt and captioned the post, "Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko - @jacquelinef143, @kartikaaryan and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!!"

Coming 9-years after 'Munni Badnaam' featuring Malaika Arora, the remake, 'Munna Badnaam' is a delight as it features Salman Khan as the 'item boy'.

'Dabangg 3' is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Sonakshi Sinha opposite Salman.

It also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever