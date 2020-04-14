Sonakshi Sinha is not shooting amid Coronavirus, Vivek Agnihotri slams a publication!

Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself in an unwanted and unwarranted controversy when a picture of her went viral on Twitter where she could be seen at a shooting spot. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was the one to share it on his account.

He shared the article of the publication and wrote- "Who shoots in such times?"

Have a look right here:

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

And this was Sinha's reply- "Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Vivek clarified that it was a dig at the publication and not her. "The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism", he tweeted. Take a look:

The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression.



As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

Well, it seems the filmmaker was indeed taking a dig at the people who posted the picture and not the actress. And why not? Who would go for shootings in such times?

