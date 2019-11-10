Sonakshi Sinha is packing in the fun on Dabangg tour

Over the weekend, Sonakshi Sinha was in Dubai for the Dabangg tour with Salman Khan. She could not resist striking a pose with the Burj Khalifa in the background, but netizens hoped that her baggage was safe.

Last week, while travelling to Hyderabad for the Dabangg show, the actor had taken to Twitter to berate Indigo Airlines for damaging her Samsonite bag. She was shocked to find the handles broken. Now, Fevikwik has replied to her saying, "Breakage se darr nahin lagna chahiye madam, Fevikwik na hone se darna chahiye (sic)." VIP sent her what her claim is, a more durable bag. Sona is amused.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for Dabangg 3, the third instalment in the beloved Dabangg franchise. Sonakshi is all set to reprise the role of Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey's wife. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

