Sonakshi Sinha: I've heard Virat Kohli is quite Dabangg, just like Chulbul Pandey

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Viewers are in for another thrilling ODI series starting on December 15 after the exciting T20 finale that concluded recently. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, who are keen to watch captain Kohli play another 'Dabangg' series, the actors joined the action on Cricket LIVE.

Sonakshi Sinha said in a promotional video, "I've heard Virat Kohli is quite Dabangg, just like Chulbul Pandey and is dangerous for the bowlers. I think we should go to the Star Sports studio and enjoy the India-West Indies ODI."

Excited about the big clash, Salman Khan said in the promotional video, "Get ready to join me on Sunday, 15th December for the first India West Indies ODI and make it a Funday because that is our 'Funda'. I welcome you to join us on the show as we watch the Dabangg Virat Kohli play against West Indies."

Fans can watch Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh on December 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm IST, when India faces West Indies in their third ODI match. Watch Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha exclusively on the sports network at 12.30 pm on December 15.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates