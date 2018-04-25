Sonakshi Sinha likes to give subtly hints on social media

Sonakshi Sinha prefers to keep things under wraps but does not mind throwing hints on social media



Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha prefers to keep things under wraps but does not mind throwing hints on social media. The actor is in Malaysia shooting for Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. She informed fans about her location by sharing a scenic snapshot of the country on Instagram. As soon as she is back in Mumbai, she begins shooting for Kalank, which has Aditya Roy Kapur as co-actor. We will read about it on social media as well.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is a part of Dharma Productions' epic drama Kalank, says she is super excited to work with an ensemble cast and is looking forward to team up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. Sonakshi spoke about this at a fashion event organised by veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi's Mijwan Welfare Society. Karan Johar announced his banner Dharma Productions' next Kalank earlier this week. To be directed by Abhishek Varman, the film has an impressive cast comprising Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya and Sonakshi.

On being a part of the epic drama, Sonakshi Sinha told the media: "Finally, 'Kalank' has been announced and I am very excited. It has got a stellar star cast. I am so excited to be working with all these wonderful people. In fact, with Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt), I have worked in 'Son of Sardaar' but with rest of them, I am going to share screen space with them for the first time and I am so looking forward to it."

