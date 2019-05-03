Sonakshi Sinha looks sultry in latest post but caption leaves this star kid confused!

bollywood

It wasn't just this star kid but an A-list Bollywood actress was also amazed at Sonakshi Sinha's caption

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Sonakshi Sinha has swayed the internet with her latest picture. The actress took to her Instagram account to share smokin' hot avatar, which has her in a black backless outfit, accentuating her svelte physique. The monochrome photo has her eyes do the talking.

Many Bollywood celebrities commented on Sonakshi Sinha's picture but it was Katrina Kaif, who was the first one to drop her reaction. She posted two Rolling on the Floor emoticons. Seemingly, it was the caption that got her laughing hard. Well, it isn't just Katrina, it was this teenage star kid, who was confused at Sonakshi's comment, which read: "Darling im a nightmare... dressed like a daydream [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Darling im a nightmare... dressed like a daydream ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onMay 2, 2019 at 5:25am PDT

It was Sohail Khan's 18-year-old son, Nirvan Khan, who seemed either confused or found it hilarious. He wrote: "What is this caption [sic]"

What do you think about it?

On the professional front, she recently began shooting for the blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with the first instalment of Dabanng, and her dialogue, 'Thappad se nahin, pyaar se darr lagta hai sahab' [I'm not afraid of being hurt but being loved] became an evergreen one. Even today, people mouth this dialogue, and the actress has asked the makers of Dabangg 3 to give her yet-another iconic dialogue.

Sonakshi's look as her character Rajjo from the film has also been revealed. The look was received with love from the audience.

Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December 2019. This is the third film in the hit Dabaang franchise. Salman and Sonakshi starred in the two films. Chulbul Pandey has earned an iconic status in Bollywood ever since the first look hit the nation.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kalank, she will be next seen in Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha: My equation with Salman Khan won't change

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates