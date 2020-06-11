Sonakshi Sinha misses era of elevator selfies

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is getting nostalgic about dressing up and taking selfies in an elevator.

"This day last year. When #ootd's and elevator selfies were a thing," Sonakshi wrote while sharing an image of herself. In the image, she looks stylish in a blue jumpsuit and shades as she poses for a selfie.

Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed how she deals with trolls, during a Twitter interactive session with fans. The subject came up when, during the #SonaSays session, a user quizzed about the background picture on Sonakshi's Twitter profile, where the actress can be seen standing with her eyes closed and fingers in her ears, in a T-shirt reads "I am listening".

Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: "My background picture implies how I respond to trolls."

Responding to a fan who asked which directors she would want to work with, the actress revealed: "Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!"

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

