Sonakshi Sinha: More kids should be encouraged to play sports

File image of Sonakshi Sinha. Image sourced from mid-day archives

On National Sports Day on Thursday, actress Sonakshi Sinha recalled her "best memories from school while playing all the sports I love". She is also game for encouraging kids to take up sports.

"I think more kids should be encouraged to play sports. I have the best memories from school while playing all the sports I love, like volleyball, tennis, basketball and throwball. It not only keeps you fit and healthy, but also builds character and I feel so fortunate that I was able to play while growing up," said Sonakshi.

August 29 marks the 114th birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand that is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

