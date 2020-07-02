Sonakshi Sinha, R Balki, Ashwiny Iyer to narrate motivational stories about their struggles and successes

In putting the spotlight on the racial discrimination in the US, the Black Lives Matter movement has made countries around the globe reflect on the systemic discrimination prevalent all around. To create awareness about the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution, the world's biggest non-governmental human rights education programme — United for Human Rights — has joined forces with Bollywood's bright minds to launch the initiative, Born Free and Equal.

In a podcast series, the artistes — Sonakshi Sinha, Nandita Das, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Shonali Bose, R Balki, and Alankrita Shrivastava, among others — will narrate motivational stories about their struggles and successes. Each story will underline the importance of a specific human right. Sinha is expected to open the series this weekend focussing on the Right to Education.

Sheena Chohan, international ambassador for United for Human Rights, says they partnered with Bollywood celebrities to tap into a wider audience. "Through awareness of these basic rights, we can help bring equality, peace and unity to the country, at this time of crisis."

