Sonakshi Sinha shares a picture with wavy hair; celebs react

Sonakshi Sinha may have deactivated her Twitter account due to incessant trolling, but on Instagram, she's letting her guard down. Sona posted a picture with wavy hair and captioned it 'Curly fries [sic]', which made Gulshan Devaiah ask, "Guess, who else has curly hair? Actually don't guess... no, don't guess."

Netizens were convinced that he was alluding to Kangana Ranaut, who has been calling out nepo kids, including Sonakshi. Shotgun Junior asked Devaiah, "Are you being a chingari?" Team Kangana Ranaut will probably have the answer.

Saqib Saleem was also quick to comment on Sonakshi's post, he wrote, "Hi Huma." To which Sona promptly replied, "@saqibsaleem ya shes anyway more my sister than urs... dont be J [sic]."

Actor and host Maniesh Paul left a cheeky commented, "Main tumse CURL miloonga!!hahahah [sic]" To which Sonakshi replied, "@manieshpaul arrrrre CURL toh aapka birthday tha... sorry i missed it agle saal will make up with double birthday posts [sic]."

View this post on Instagram Curly fries ð A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) onAug 5, 2020 at 1:03am PDT

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha joined hands with special IGP of the Maharashtra Police and other cyber experts for a new initiative 'Full Stop To Cyber-Bullying'. The campaign, which is led by Sonakshi and special IGP of Maharashtra Police, Pratap Dighavkar, would have five different live interactions with panellists and that would be streamed live on her social media accounts.

"Social media was made with the intention to spread love and positivity. Unfortunately, it has become a toxic place with the rampant rise of cyberbullying and mental harassment. I have been a victim of trolls and abuses myself," Sonakshi said.

