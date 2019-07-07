Sonakshi Sinha shows off her neon love in these pictures

bollywood-fashion

These pictures and a BTS video from a magazine photoshoot are a proof that Sonakshi Sinha's love for Neon isn't gonna die anytime soon

Pic courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha Instagram account

When it comes to being fashion-forward, there's no one who can beat Sonakshi Sinha, because she dares to do something out of the box! Be it trying out boxer braids with a beautiful black couture gown or shining like a mermaid in a golden fringe party dress, Sona has done it all!

Just recently, Sonakshi announced on her Instagram page that she has decided that her personality is 'neon'! Well, she isn't wrong as these pictures and a BTS video from a magazine photoshoot are a proof that Sona's love for Neon isn't gonna die anytime soon, and we aren't complaining! Check out these pictures where Sonakshi is looking like a complete Rockstar!

She has definitely given some major fashion inspo to all of us with these pictures and it's time to fill up our wardrobes with some 'Neon'!

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Khandaani Shafakhana and is shooting for Bhuj: The pride of India. She is also starring in Misson Mangal and Dabangg 3.

