Sonakshi Sinha: Silence for those who think just because it wasn't announced, contributions weren't made

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter account to blast and silence all the trolls who questioned her for not contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, her reply was surely a great one! Given everyone on Twitter and Instagram was revealing their side of contributions, people on the social media platforms may have expected every actor to do so. But Sinha seemed to do her bit in secrecy and silence, and rightly so!

However, given the brutality of trolls and the fact that they have an opposing view on almost everything, some began to call her out. And taking to her Twitter account, she wrote- "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)ð — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Well, this is actually a great way to make your contributions and do your bit without feeling the need to inform everyone on social media. In other words, she has just silenced every one by saying- Khamosh, in the most amazing way!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates