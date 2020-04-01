Search

Sonakshi Sinha: Silence for those who think just because it wasn't announced, contributions weren't made

Published: Apr 01, 2020, 12:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter account to blast and silence all the trolls who questioned her for not contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, her reply was surely a great one!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sonakshi Sinha
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter account to blast and silence all the trolls who questioned her for not contributing to the PM-CARES Fund, her reply was surely a great one! Given everyone on Twitter and Instagram was revealing their side of contributions, people on the social media platforms may have expected every actor to do so. But Sinha seemed to do her bit in secrecy and silence, and rightly so!

However, given the brutality of trolls and the fact that they have an opposing view on almost everything, some began to call her out. And taking to her Twitter account, she wrote- "Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Well, this is actually a great way to make your contributions and do your bit without feeling the need to inform everyone on social media. In other words, she has just silenced every one by saying- Khamosh, in the most amazing way!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK