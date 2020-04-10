Sonakshi Sinha slams people abandoning pets during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sonakshi Sinha has vented her ire at reports of people abandoning pets during the pandemic. Yesterday, the animal lover took to Instagram and wrote, "They think the virus spreads through them. I have news for them... they are idiots and the only things they should abandon is ignorance and inhumanity (sic)."

Shotgun Junior never shies away from speaking her mind. And the Dabangg actress has always been a big proponent of animal rights. She also believes in adopting animals, and not buying them. "Breeders, pet stores and people who don't sterilise their animals are responsible for all the animals who end up homeless," Sonakshi had said in a statement.

A long-time supporter of PETA India, Sonakshi had added, "Every time someone buys a dog or cat from a breeder or pet store, a homeless animal roaming the streets or waiting in an animal shelter loses a chance at a home and a good life."

