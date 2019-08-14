Sonakshi Sinha to miss Rakshabandhan for this reason?

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Mission Mangal, will miss Rakshabandhan this year. She has two brothers - Luv and Kush.

Sonakshi Sinha poses during a shoot. Pic/instagram.com/aslisona; Saurabh Dalvi

Sonakshi Sinha is currently prepping for the release of her space mission film, Mission Mangal, which releases tomorrow, August 15. The film based on India's first mission to Mars, the Mars Orbiter Mission, features an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and a few others.

Sonakshi was in New Delhi yesterday to promote Mission Mangal, and if reports are to be believed, she will be jetting off to Jaipur for the schedule of her film Dabangg 3.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, "Sonakshi wrapped up shoot for Bhuj in the meanwhile which is why she had taken a few days off during the promotional leg of Khandaani Shafakhana. She tried her best to be present for most of the Mission Mangal promotions. Now, she has already committed her dates to Dabangg 3 and she will fly to Jaipur from Delhi tonight."

The source further added, "The third schedule of Dabangg 3 begins right now. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be shooting in Rajasthan for the next few weeks. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will also join the duo. She couldn't get a breather in between and now that the Jaipur schedule begins tomorrow, she will also be missing the rakhi celebrations at home."

Speaking of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee's stint in Dabangg 3, she will be playing a younger Chulbul Pandey's love interest. Mahesh Manjrekar, too, will be seen playing a younger version of his character in the movie. The actor, who is currently filming for the offering in Phaltan, told mid-day, "I reprise my role of Haria. It's a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul's journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional."

Manjrekar has also featured in a Marathi film with his youngest daughter, Gauri. He shared with mid-day, "This year, I have acted with both my daughters. There were reports that my elder daughter Ashwami was in Dabangg 3, but she is a chef, and never wanted to be an actor. She assisted me for a while on Viruddh (2005). She would have been a fantastic director, but she never wanted to be in films. Saiee has always wanted to be an actress."

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20.

