Sonakshi Sinha to start Dabangg 3 shoot soon

Jan 10, 2019, 16:08 IST | IANS

After wrapping up Kalank, actress Sonakshi Sinha says she will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3

After wrapping up Kalank, actress Sonakshi Sinha says she will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3. At the moment, the actress is off to Macau for a magazine shoot. After a short break in Sri Lanka to ring in the New Year, Sonakshi stepped straight into work mode as she resumed a brief schedule for the shoot of "Mission Mangal", which also stars Akshay Kumar. Soon after, she flew down to Bhopal to complete her bit for multi-starrer "Kalank".

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for 'Kalank' and will resume 'Mission Mangal' once back from Macau and will start 'Dabangg 3' soon," Sonakshi said in a statement.

Superstar Salman Khan will be back as Chulbul Pandey with the third part of the Dabangg 3. Arbaaz Khan had said that he wants to release his production venture Dabangg 3 at the end of this year.

