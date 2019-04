Sonakshi Sinha: Told Badshah to pursue acting

bollywood

As rapper forays into films, co-star Sonakshi Sinha on how she convinced Badshah to face the camera

Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah

Badshah, the man behind chartbusters such as DJ Waley Babu and Kar Gayi Chull, is set to make his acting debut with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's yet-untitled production. Interestingly, co-star and long-time friend Sonakshi Sinha reveals she played an integral role in making him step out of the recording studio and on to a set.

"About a year ago, Badshah called me. He asked me to advise him on his acting prospects as he was getting lots of offers. I was happy for him and told him that he absolutely must pursue acting," recounts Sinha. Little did she know that fate would conspire and she would be right by his side when he gave his first shot. "Next thing I know, he's making his debut with me, " she laughs.

The shooting of the slice-of-life comedy, directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta, wrapped up yesterday. While the makers are tight-lipped about the plot, Badshah apparently plays a happy-go-lucky singer whose path entwines with that of Sinha's character. "It's a tailor-made role for him." In the past, the two have collaborated on Move Your Lakk for Noor (2017). Rumour has it that the duo may team up for a promotional track for this film as well.

