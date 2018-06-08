Sonakshi Sinha: Want to reconstruct women's place in society

Taking time off from next, Sonakshi Sinha heads to UK for charity gala supporting women's rights

Sonakshi Sinha

With the shoot of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi behind her, Sonakshi Sinha has been busy prepping for Karan Johar's ambitious drama, Kalank. However, we hear, the actor took time off from her on-camera duties to lend her support to a cause she holds dear — women and children's empowerment. Sinha headed to London yesterday to attend the Vintage Glamour Charity Ball, hosted by the Women's India Association, which is scheduled for today. The proceeds from the fundraiser, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, will go towards the education of children and rehabilitation of women.

From batting for gender equality to raising her voice against body shaming, Sonakshi Sinha has, in the past, championed various social causes. Talking about her role as the brand ambassador of this initiative, she says that she is only too glad to use her star power for the cause that needs urgent attention. "Women's India Association is completely dedicated to empowering women and children through education, rehabilitation, life skills and social welfare. I feel honoured to be part of the gala this year and help them raise funds for their ongoing effort to reconstruct the place of women and children in our society," says Sinha.

