Sonakshi Sinha: Was offered only masala films earlier

Crediting Lootera for changing the game for her, Sonakshi Sinha talks about how her upcoming films strike a balance between content and commerce

After Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi Sinha has her plate full with Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It is easy to see how her outings belong to diverse genres — if the August 15 release is a sci-fi drama, the Dabangg franchise is as mainstream as they come, and the Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt starrer, a larger-than-life war offering. But before you think it's a conscious move, Sinha says that she is simply fortunate that filmmakers trust her with such varied characters.

"Over the years, filmmakers know the kind of roles that will suit me. When I started out, I was the quintessential Hindi film heroine, and the only films that were offered to me were masala entertainers. But after Lootera (2013), the perspective changed. My character in Bhuj... is a strong woman. Vicky Donor (2012) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan (2017) dealt with sex-related issues and were fantastic scripts. But for the first time, a story on a similar issue is being narrated in Khandaani Shafakhana from a female protagonist's point of view. So, it's an interesting time in my career."



The actor is upbeat about Mission Mangal as much for its subject as for it being a female-led project. "It celebrates the spirit of womanhood. It was a moment of pride to be associated with the film." She is quick to add that the third edition of Dabangg, which reunites her with Salman Khan, holds a special place in her life. "It is because of Salman Khan that I am here today. He never asked me if I wanted to do Dabangg; he just told me that I am doing it. After that, there was no looking back."

