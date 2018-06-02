Sonakshi Sinha: Will travel to a new destination every birthday

As she turns a year older today, Sonakshi Sinha says she has vowed to not celebrate her big day amid hustle-bustle of Mumbai



Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who turns a year older today, claims she is done hosting lavish birthday bashes or ringing in her big day at popular nightspots with the industry folk. That is not to say that she doesn't intend to celebrate her big day - she'll do it in her Shotgun Jr style.

"I don't want to celebrate my birthdays in Mumbai anymore. It's a call I have taken. I would like to keep it low-key from now on. Every year, I hope to head to a new destination," said Sonakshi Sinha, hours before her birthday blowout. Refusing to divulge where her wanderlust is taking her this year, the social media-savvy star said that she will be posting snapshots of her travels on Instagram and followers can keep guessing.



Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty

For her 30th birthday last year, the actor had jetted off to Goa with close friends. So satisfied was she with the all-girls' trip that she resolved to celebrate each birthday away from the hustle-bustle of the city. "It was the best birthday ever. It also made me realise that being away from the city on your special days is better," said Sinha.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the sequel to the 2016 sleeper hit. "The subject of the film is such that having a blast was inevitable. We did face a few hiccups due to the weather conditions [in Malaysia], but we pulled through as one strong unit."

It's all work for the next few months as Sinha kicks off Abhishek Varman's Kalank, followed by the Da-Bangg tour in the US and Canada slated for the last week of June. "We begin shooting for Dabangg 3 after the shows. I'm also on the verge of finalising something else, which I will announce soon."

Also View: Sonakshi Sinha: This star kid is truly a 'Dabangg' girl

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates