Sonakshi Sinha: Would be wonderful to work on film for kids

The new year has an exciting and eclectic slate of films lined up for Sonakshi Sinha, who says she would love to work in a movie aimed at entertaining children

The new year has an exciting and eclectic slate of films lined up for Sonakshi Sinha, who says she would love to work in a movie aimed at entertaining children. "I feel it is very crucial to keep the kids entertained in every household as it keeps them occupied and also aids them in learning new things. I hope to see more films which are made by keeping kids in mind as an audience and more engagement events to be held," Sonakshi told IANS via email. The actress joined in a bit of kiddie fun in Mumbai earlier this month at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, which will be aired on Nickelodeon on January 6, 2019.

Anything specific that she would like to do in the children's genre?

"I would love to. I do feel I have a very strong connection with kids, could be because we're on the same wavelength (laughs).

"Kids are just drawn to me and I just enjoy being around them, so I feel it would be wonderful if I was able to work on a film that is all out just for kids," she said.

In 2019, Sonakshi has films like Kalank, Mission Dangal and Dabangg 3 to look forward to. "I feel blessed that I have such wonderful projects coming my way and it is truly thrilling to work on them. I cannot wait for all of them to hit the theatres," she said.

There is also news that she may be seen in Nikkhil Advani's Snow. But Sonakshi steered clear of confirming. "The best people to give out any details of a film are either the producer or the director. I prefer not to speak about any films until I've actually signed on the dotted line," she said.

