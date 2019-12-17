Sonakshi Sinha's Anarkali dress is a must-buy; shop here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for her chic fashion style was clicked at Filmcity, Goregaon, to promote her upcoming film Dabangg 3. Sonakshi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a mellow yellow embroidered Anarkali outfit.

Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like Sonakshi. Take a look at some amazing dresses from Amazon.

Taffeta Silk Semi Stitched Anarkali Long Gown

This gown has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends in contemporary ethnic fashion. The gown features an Anarkali design. The lower portion is adorned with floral prints and the outfit is accompanied by a dupatta that complements its style. Pair this gown with a pair of stylish heels and a matching clutch for a stylish look for a party or a festive evening with friends. Bridal4Fashion Women's Taffeta Silk Semi Stitched Anarkali Long Gown is available at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

Semi Stitched Taffeta Silk Anarkali Gown

Flaunt your style with this floor-length gown. You can buy this gown to wear for your upcoming functions, receptions, weddings, engagements, parties and occasions. Grab this dress before someone else gets it! Fast Fashions Women's Semi Stitched Taffeta Silk Anarkali Gown is available at an affordable price of Rs 899. Shop here

Faux Georgette Semi-stitched Anarkali Gown

This dress combines ethnic style with the fashion of today and makes you stand out among others when you adorn it. Team it with ethnic accessories for a beautiful look. You can also add traditional jewellery to the outfit for festive occasions. Fast Fashions Women's Faux Georgette Semi-stitched Anarkali Gown is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop here

Net Anarkali Semi-Stiched Gown

Look simple yet stunning in this ethnic style gown. With its floral pattern, this design juggles comfort and style effortlessly. Utilising a youthful style, the Florey Anarkali gown is made up of a long, frock-style top and features a slim fitted bottom. You can also wear this Anarkali as party wear. HomeDeal Women's Net Anarkali Semi-Stiched Gown is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,390. Shop here

