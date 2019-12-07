MENU
Sonakshi Sinha's crop top at promotional event is perfect casual dress

Updated: Dec 10, 2019, 16:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Sonakshi Sinha was snapped wearing a pretty crop top, which she paired with blue haram pants at the promotional event of Dabangg 3. Here's how you can get the look!

Sonakshi Sinha/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah
Sonakshi Sinha/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Sonakshi Sinha was snapped wearing a pretty crop top, which she paired with blue haram pants at the promotional event of Dabangg 3. Here's how you can get the look!

sonakshi-sinha

Women Knot Crop Top:

This super-soft, comfortable and lightweight Polyester shirt is a perfect fit for your next casual outing. Highly Breathable.Premium Round Neck T-shirts Regular Fit. You can buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 299 only on Amazon. Shop here.

crop-top

Criss Cross Back Crop Top:

Wear it on a rough day or just for your casual meeting by pairing with a jacket. Don't worry, just wear it and rock it. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 539 only. Shop here.

crop-top

Short-Sleeve Rayon Knot Crop top:

This top is really according to the other market stuff. Each Crop top is made to order. Super soft, comfortable and lightweight Fit Rayon knot crop top, Highly Breathable. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

crop-top

Casual Cotton Crop Top:

Everlush bring you a wide range of top this trendy and attractive top from Everlush look stylish effortlessly Everlush have designed this Girls top taking care the needs of its customer in mind. Everlush never compromises with the quality of products which it provides to its customer. Everlush is one of the biggest girls top Brand in India that provide high-quality girls top at very Reasonable And affordable Cost. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only on Amazon. Shop here.

crop-top

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

