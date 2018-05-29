Sonakshi Sinha's fangirl moment with Gareth Bale in Madrid

Sonakshi Sinha, who is in Spain met the Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

Guess who Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha ran into on her visit to Spain - Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. Sonakshi, fondly called Sona, posted on Instagram the above pictures as she spent time with Bale at the hallowed Sangtiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Sonakshi Sinha captioned the photographs, "#Sundayselfie with the champion @garethbale11! That last goal was such a burn #realmadrid." The pictures excited Sonakshi's fans. One of them went rather overboard and commented, "This picture is enough to score a hat-trick not just 2 goals." Another added, "No wonder Gareth Bale was #MidasTouched." "Bale is Sona's fan," wrote a third.

Gareth Bale scored a brace in the Spanish side's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday. He scored an acrobatic first goal — a bicycle kick and got a lucky second when Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius messed up a long-ranger.

